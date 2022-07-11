ASHLAND - Lakeside Ashland, a 37-acre entertainment park, is pushing back planned soft openings of portions of the park to this fall.
The park's amphitheater is set to open first, with a September opening date.
The rest of the park's east side is still being developed.
Site work on Lakeside began in the spring of 2021. Initially, the park was supposed to hold soft openings beginning this month.
However, Lakeside Development Group partner Nic Parks says there just isn't enough time.
"We just thought that would be just kind of too challenging," Parks said.
The primary issue concerns the facility's restrooms. Parks said they would have had to bring in several portable restrooms and get them serviced.
"It just seems like it's better to wait until our fully functional restrooms are done," Parks said. "That's the plan now, to wait until that point to have a soft open."
Until then, Parks is waiting for approval from the health department, which could be a time-consuming process.
"Unfortunately, with the time it takes to get everything that we need," Parks said. "It will probably be late October to November and that's when our season's done.
"Having fully functional restrooms and handling our sanitation without being connected for two months, I think is a reasonable ask," Parks said. "But we're at their mercy."
Other concerns come from residents of Log Providence District, who are worried about the traffic and cars blocking access to their homes.
Parks said traffic flow has been a top priority for him. He said he has already widened the road and has a team and plan in place to address the traffic for the day of events.
"I think in the long run that they'll actually appreciate what we're doing here," Parks said. "We have a very in-depth plan, internal queuing to keep traffic flowing so those things don't happen. That's why I need to get open this fall, to test those things."
Parks said they will have to limit the capacity for the soft opening events in September until the fully-functioning restrooms are approved by city sanitation, in addition to gauging the impact events will have on local traffic on the roads surrounding the park and feeling out other operational kinks.
This year, the park expects to have attendance around 600 people, before eying a full grand opening of the park for April 2023.
Parks said they are hoping that if they open in September, the restaurant, concession stand, playground, and the video screen will be up and running to host movies and possibly concerts.
"Imagine a thousand people eating popcorn and soda out under the stars," Parks said. "I just think it's a really unique experience to watch movies. This is kind of a new way of thinking about outdoor movies."
Parks hopes to have more development on the park's west side complete by 2024.
Future plans for the park include more restaurants, a beach, sand volleyball courts and a water park.