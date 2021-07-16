COLUMBIA - One Columbia apartment complex is facing maintenance issues dating back to last year due to lack of funds from the owners.
According to the manager and residents of Lakewood Apartments, Yarco, the Kansas City based owner, has not made any effort to help the property. The apartment complex lacks funds to pay employees and have not received any monetary support from Yarco.
The grass has not been cut since the beginning of July because the lawn care workers were not getting paid. Likewise, a front desk attendant and a general maintenance worker also quit due to being underpaid or not paid at all.
Chastity Sanders is a mother who lives in an apartment that she says is covered with mold and other substances.
"It's not fair to us moms and our kids," Sanders said. "It's not fair that they have to breath this stuff just because someone doesn't want to take care of their property."
Another resident who wished to remain anonymous said their ceiling has been on the verge of collapsing for over a year now, and all they were told was to "move the dresser out of the way in case it fell."
"It's just frustrating," the manager, whose last day is Friday, said. "I'm trying my best to make everything good for the residents, but when I don't get the money to pay my workers, it makes it hard."
The Columbia Office of Neighborhood Services has made multiple visits to the apartments according to an inspector and have reported multiple health violations throughout the complex.
In an interview with KOMU 8, Yarco said the lack of maintenance was due to the fact that they were just not able to find anyone, rather than a lack of funds.
Yarco also stated that the City of Columbia was preventing them from fulfilling certain requests.