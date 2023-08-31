COLUMBIA − Lakota Coffee Company announced Thursday that it will re-open its Ninth Street location in downtown Columbia this Friday, Sept. 1.
The shutdown was caused by a sprinkler head malfunction on June 9 that caused extensive damage, according to the press release from Lakota. The mitigation and repairs have been ongoing since.
"We've been working hard to restore the store and look forward to serving customers again," general manager and part owner Andrew DuCharme said. "We are grateful to the community for their encouragement and to our staff for their hard work and dedication."
Starting this Friday, the downtown location's hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lakota Coffee, located at 24 S. Ninth St., opened in 1992. This October will mark its 31-year anniversary, celebrating serving fresh, small batch roasted coffee in Columbia.