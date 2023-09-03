COLUMBIA — Downtown Lakota Coffe Co. closed down on June 9 due to a sprinkler head malfunction that caused sufficient damage, according to a press release.
Since then, workers have renovated most of the store from the cabinets to the floors and more. The general manager and part-owner, Andrew DuCharme, said everything had to come down to the studs.
"Yeah, all the electrical was ruined. Lighting, stereo, everything was basically destroyed. So we had to get new stuff," DuCharme said.
He also said he's been working hard on restorations and is excited to see customers again.
"We are grateful to the community for their encouragement and to our staff for their hard work and dedication," DuCharme said.
The store officially reopened on Friday, September 1 and according to him, business has been good.
"It was a great first day. It was fantastic. It was really great to see the community come in and support us. It's been a lot of fun so far," Ducharme said.
In October, Lakota Coffee will celebrate 31 years of serving the Columbia community.
The downtown hours are Monday to Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Downtown Lakota is located at 24 South 9th Street.