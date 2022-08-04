COLUMBIA - Repairs for a section of East Brown School Road are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m., according to a press release sent Thursday by Columbia Public Works.
The work will begin around 300 feet east of the intersection of East Brown School Road and North Providence Road and will extend 30 feet east towards Rangeline Street.
The work is being done because of damaged concrete from the settling of the roadway. It will be replaced in sections, allowing motorists to pass through the work area.
Although the area should be passable at all times, East Brown School Road will have a lane closure and there will likely be delays for motorists when passing through.
Signs and flaggers will be present in the area to help motorists through the work zones as needed. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and be cautious when travelling through the area.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.