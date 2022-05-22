JEFFERSON CITY – Drivers can expect a week-long lane closure this week on westbound Route 50 bridge at Osage River.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will set up a safe span to perform work under the bridge over the Osage River east of Jefferson City.
The work will close one westbound lane of Route 50, beginning Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27. The speed limit will also be reduced.
The work is part of an overall project to rehabilitate bridges throughout mid-Missouri. More information about the project details is available at online.
Traffic delays are possible in the work zone. MoDOT appreciates the patience of drivers and encourages all motorists to stay focused on the road, follow the speed limit, and watch for workers on the road.
The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.