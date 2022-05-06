COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works crews will repair concrete on West Broadway between Westwood and Edgewood Avenues next week.
Daily lane closures and lane restrictions are expected between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday while the repairs are made.
On Tuesday, May 10, the eastbound lane of West Broadway will be closed between Edgewood Avenue and Westwood Avenue. On Wednesday, May 11, the westbound lane of West Broadway will also be closed between Edgewood Avenue and Westwood Avenue.
Flaggers will be present to direct the flow of traffic through the open lane and keep cars moving.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes to prevent traffic back ups when possible.
The city is planning to finish the work by 4:30 p.m. on May 11 if the weather allows. If additional repairs are required, lane restrictions may last until the work is complete on Thursday, May 12.