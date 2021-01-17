COLUMBIA — Viking Corp & AMF Electric, contractors for AT&T, will be installing small cell wireless facilities at nine separate locations beginning Monday, Jan. 18.
According to the City of Columbia, lane restrictions, closures and sidewalk closures are necessary to complete the work and will take place each day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting. The locations impacted are:
- Lane restriction on John Garry Drive of the southbound lane between North Cedar Lake Drive and East Southampton Drive, and the west sidewalk.
- Lane restriction of the southbound lane of Skylark Drive between Red Oak Lane and West Green Meadows Road.
- Lane restriction of the southbound lane of Lemone Industrial Boulevard between New Haven Road and Maguire Boulevard.
- Lane restriction of the eastbound lane of Again Street between Hardin Street and Anderson Avenue.
- Lane closure of the southbound lane of Hirth Avenue between West Worley Street and West Ash Street. Two way traffic will be maintained via flaggers.
- Lane restriction of the southbound lane of Doris Drive south of the intersection of Doris Drive and West Texas Avenue.
- Lane restriction of the northbound lane of Burrwood Drive between Larail Drive and Rollingwood Drive and closure of the east sidewalk.
- Lane restriction of the westbound lane of West Green Meadows Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and Club Meadows Drive and the north sidewalk.
- Lane restriction on the eastbound lane of West Ash Street between Ruby Lane and Pershing Road and the sidewalk on the south side.
Two-way traffic is to remain in place at all times with minimum 10' lane widths, with exception to Hirth Avenue which will utilize flaggers. Motorists, and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the work zone. Pedestrians should follow the traffic control dev to the other side of the street.
Work is scheduled to be complete by Friday, Jan. 22, weather permitting.