COLUMBIA − Lane shifts and closures will begin on Business Loop 70 West Tuesday morning while sewer pipes under the loop are cleaned.
While work is underway, lane shifts will take place using the center turn lane of Business Loop 70 West near Cosmo Park.
Traffic on this section of Business Loop 70 West between North Stadium Boulevard and the roundabout west of Interstate 70 near Memorial Park Cemetery will continually remain open in both directions.
A lane closure will be required on the right eastbound lane of West Business Loop 70 between West Sexton Road and Madison Street.
Eastbound traffic along the stretch of Business Loop opposite Parkade Plaza will be reduced to one lane while the sewer work is being conducted.
Signs will be posted throughout the area to alert motorists of lane shifts and closures.
The city of Columbia asks drivers to use courtesy by using caution and not exceeding the posted speed limit when passing through any work zone.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Nov. 11, weather permitting.