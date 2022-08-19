COLUMBIA - Cherry Street's westbound lane, northern sidewalk and metered parking in downtown Columbia will close beginning Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m.
The affected area runs between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street, according to the City of Columbia Public Works.
Westbound traffic on Cherry Street will be detoured to Broadway due to several special events taking place on Locust Street during the closure dates.
The Nations Roof of Ohio will be repairing the roof of the CenturyLink building at 625 Cherry Street. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 14 by 5 p.m., according to a news release.
Public Works advises all motorists and pedestrians to observe and obey all traffic signs and avoid the work area when possible.