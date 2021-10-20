COLUMBIA - Crews have completed work to the underside of the Sorrels Overpass after a crash Monday left the underside of the bridge severely damaged.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, both lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are back open. Crews secured the underside to protect travelers from potential falling debris and restored clearance to 15 feet. 

The entrance ramp from Stadium Boulevard/Route E to westbound I-70 is also back open.

Sorrels Overpass remains closed in both directions. MoDOT announced Tuesday the rehabilitation project for the overpass, originally set to begin in 2022, would start immediately.

On Monday afternoon, a waste management truck left its arm extended, which struck the underneath of the overpass and caused heavy damage

