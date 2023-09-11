JEFFERSON CITY − A bench trial that started Monday morning was a fight over language.
Six abortion initiative petitions are the latest in the push for reproductive care in Missouri. If passed, these would amend the Missouri constitution to reinstate the right to an abortion, as well as “prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care and respectful birthing conditions," according to the proposals.
The first step to getting this to the ballot is confirming the language of the proposal. If signature requirements are met, this would determine what voters see on the ballot in 2024.
In March, Anna Fitz-James, a St. Louis doctor, filed 11 versions of a proposed constitutional amendment on behalf of a political action committee, Missourians for Constitutional Freedom.
In order for the petition to make the 2024 ballot, the group needs to gather roughly 170,000 signatures. This number must also come from 8% of the governor vote in six of eight congressional districts.
Monday's petition language battle for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri centered around three concepts: minors, taxpayers and burden.
Tony Rothert, Fitz-James' attorney from the ALCU, called phrases used, such as "Right to Life," a "combative phrase." He continued to scrutinize Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, saying that the language is "political frame not a neutral description."
Rothert claimed that Ashcroft's language was biased and argumentative, and used to invoke an emotional response.
"Missourians know what abortion is and can draw their own conclusions," Rothert said.
Assistant Attorney General Jason Lewis took the stand and said that providing unregulated procedures comes with consequences.
"Dangerous speaks for itself," Lewis said.
Ashcroft's legal team argued that the ACLU's language was riddled with loopholes, and that the secretary's language was not misleading.
"I used the term 'dangerous' because this initiative petition would probably eviscerate the laws in Missouri that are there to protect women that are going through this medical procedure," Ashcroft said.
The fight over language is only the first hurdle before voters would see the initiatives on the ballot. Time to gather signatures is also now a concern for the ACLU.
A dispute between State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and Attorney General Andrew Bailey has already caused delays when Bailey refused to sign off on Fitzpatrick's fiscal note.
“There’s still time, I wouldn’t call it plenty of time. But there’s still time," Rothert said.
Cole County Circuit Court Judge Job Beetem previously promised a fast decision to get the initiative finalized. Ashcroft's legal team did not provide a proposed order Monday, stretching the process to next Monday, Sept. 18.