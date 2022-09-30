COLUMBIA- Mizzou Athletics is expecting up to 20,000 Georgia fans and a maxed out game, according to the Mizzou ticketing office.
Streets are crowded and hotels are fully booked, causing businesses to take extra precautions for the weekend.
The general manager of Shakespeare's downtown, Toby Epstein, said, "A good team always travels well. We do expect it to be not just a busy weekend like it would be for most football games but it will be a busy weekend because there is an added amount of away fans that are here."
Another local Columbia business is also preparing by bringing in some extra help.
One of the owners of Addisons Downtown Matt Jenne said, "We definitely beef up out staff a little bit and we prepare like it's going to be a busy weekend but there is only a limit to which we can prepare."
Extra preparing also pertains to Georgia fans, who have been planning on coming to Columbia for nearly a year.
One Georgia fan, Gordy Holland, said, "We probably decided to come here a year ago or more and we probably booked stuff six months ago."
If you are planning on going downtown this weekend you might want to add in some extra time to your plans to deal with the crowds.