COLUMBIA − A large police presence was seen at a Columbia apartment complex Friday afternoon for an apparent officer-involved shooting.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control unit will investigate the shooting, according to a tweet from the patrol.
Circumstances regarding the shooting are not clear. The suspect's condition is unknown. KOMU 8 is waiting for an interview with a police spokesperson.
At least a dozen Columbia police cars and a crime scene van are parked outside the Landing at CoMo, formerly Campusview apartments, in the 300 block of Campusview Drive.
Crime scene tape is up around the parking lot, and K9s are searching the area.
A KOMU 8 reporter also saw an ambulance leave the scene.
Major police presence at the Landing Apartment complex. We’ll have the latest at 5 and 6 on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IVLkadi8dt— John Murphy (@JohnDMurphy24) August 4, 2023
One resident said she recently moved into the complex.
"Can I believe it? Yes. Is it scary that I just moved into the apartment and it's already happening? Yes," Elizabeth Hoban said.
KOMU 8 will bring the latest information on KOMU 8 News at 6.