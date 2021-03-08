CENTRALIA- A structural fire burned down a 30 by 60 foot shed on Audrain County Road in Centralia Monday around noon.
The metal around the shed and all supplies within it completely burned. No injuries were reported.
Major fire on Audrian County road. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vSyxH4upr2— Michael Emami (@MichaelEmamiTV) March 8, 2021
Little Dixie Fire Protection District Fire Chief Bill Albus said his crew came to assist upon fighting a previous fire.
"They told us we had a structure fire here, a shed that was fully involved, so we immediately had Boone County respond and they got on the scene first, Albus said. "Once we got our previous fire contained, we had a couple of guys assist over here."
The fire crew spent around 45 minutes to an hour at the scene assisting in putting the fire out.
Albus said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but suspected that high wind conditions and low humidity could be a contributing factor.