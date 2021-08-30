JEFFERSON CITY - The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 made its way into Jefferson City on Monday afternoon.
Bystanders look on as the Big Boy Locomotive 4014 arrives in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Big Boy Locomotive 4014 parked in the Jefferson City railyard on Monday, Aug. 30.
Workers from Union Pacific talk before the Big Boy Steam Locomotive 4014 arrives in Jefferson City, Mo.
Hats on sale as the Big Boy Locomotive arrived in Jefferson City, Mo.
Families take pictures of the Big Boy Locomotive 4014 in Jefferson City on Monday, Aug. 30.
Engineers wave from the cab of Big Boy Locomotive 4014 in Jefferson City, Mo.
People watch as the Big Boy Locomotive parks in Jefferson City, Mo.
Railroad enthusiasts wait on the tracks as the Big Boy Locomotive arrives in Jefferson City, Mo.
The front of the Big Boy Locomotive 4014 parked in Jefferson City, Mo.
Bystanders wait for the Big Boy Locomotive 4014 to arrive in Jefferson City, Mo.
Onlookers wait outside the railroad tracks as the Big Boy Locomotive 4014 arrives in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Big Boy is the largest operating steam locomotive in the world and was built in the 1940s.
There were 25 built and only eight are still standing. No. 4014 is the only one not in the museum.
"It's something you definitely don't see every day. What a great opportunity to have it here in the Capital City," Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said.
The locomotive will stay in Jefferson City on Monday night and leave at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"It's awesome," Tergin said. "It's just really worth coming out to see it. "
Tergin was able to ride the locomotive from Hermann to Jefferson City Monday.
"You can't quite imagine the heat and the steam and just the sounds and the excitement of being on there," Tergin said.
Jefferson City residents were lined up to see the locomotive travel into the city.
"I love to see the crowd," Jefferson City resident Henry Dyer said. "It is cool seeing something as old as that."
The 130 feet machine will continue its 10 state tour Tuesday when it travels to California, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Pleasant Hill, Lees Summit, Independence and Kansas City.
The full schedule can be found here.