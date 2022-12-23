COLUMBIA - Nonprofit organization Lasagna Love is in need of more volunteers in the mid-Missouri area.
Lasagna Love helps feed people all across the country, but in Boone County, a lack of volunteers makes it hard to feed those in need.
Lasagna Love says its main mission is to spread kindness in local communities.
"We are not professional chefs, we are just people who love to cook and love to help," chef De Minner said.
Lasagna Love leader for Missouri, Wisconsin and Minnesota, Heather Harris, says it is purely about spreading kindness.
"We realize that need comes in all kinds of forms that's not necessarily financial or true insecurity. It could be health related and could also be emotional," Harris said. "It's here to spread kindness within your community and do it within your own means."
There are currently only five active volunteer chefs in Columbia, but there has been 15 lasagna requests awaiting a match since August.
"We are really struggling with volunteers in Missouri as a whole. There seems to be a lot of need and a lot of interest," Harris said.
There has been 95 deliveries in Boone County this year, but the nonprofit is always looking to help more community members.
"I do understand that we are asking people to to provide a meal and that's not cheap either especially with the way things are today, but just doing what they can is always appreciated," Harris said.
Sign up to be a volunteer or request a lasagna on Lasagna Love's website.