COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year will take place on Monday.
Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to join the planes and escort the flight on the last leg to Columbia. Monday's event will be the first flight to take place since a crash this summer injuring seven bikers.
In response, all motorcyclists who are a part of the event are required to read the safety rules for the escort and show proof of motorcycle endorsement, according to the Central Missouri Honor Flight's Facebook page.
Steve Paulsell, vice president of the Central Missouri Honor Flight, says that it is business as usual for the organization aside from the slight modifications to the safety rules.
"There's not been any discussions about whether we keep going or not. We've done 63 without incident," said Paulsell. "So we're up and running as usual and looking forward to a great flight."
Paulsell also added that the Honor Flight is seeking applicants for the 2023 season amid recent shortages of applications. He believes this recent shortage is due to some veterans thinking they are not as deserving as others.
In particular, common misconceptions are believing that World War II veterans should get priority and that those who weren't in combat are not as worthy. Paulsell says this is not the case.
"We don't value [service in combat] in terms of who goes and who doesn't go. What we recognize is that they raised their right hand and took the oath," says Paulsell. "The combat veterans will probably get a little more value out of our program than somebody that didn't leave the states. But they're equally as deserving, and we want we want them to understand that."
In terms of getting the word out, the Central Missouri Honor Flight plans to market through mid-Missouri media and veterans associations primarily. Though, Paulsell also says that the community could take it upon themselves to help fill these spots.
"If everybody would go out and find one veteran that's deserving and convince them to go, we'll get them on early next Spring," Paulsell said.
Staging for the motorcycle escort will begin at 7 p.m. at the Firefighters Memorial in Kingdom City.
Anyone interested in applying for the 2023 season can find the application on the Central Missouri Honor Flight's website.