COLUMBIA - The deadline to file your taxes is Monday at midnight, local time.
People can submit their taxes online or through the mail. Those who are submitting through the mail must have a certified mail registered return receipt, and it must be stamped with the date April 18 or earlier.
The majority of Americans have filed their taxes online, which the IRS encourages due to staffing issues. Chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt Mark Steber said completing taxes online is more than just filing them on a computer and printing it out: people need to submit their taxes to the IRS.
Steber said people need to consider electronically filing both federal and state returns and electronically deposit the tax refund. Steber said doing this online is more secure.
“If you're getting one [a tax return] that also saves that snail mail time of getting that paper check to you, the risk of having that thing floating around in the mailbox," Steber said. "So electronically file and electronically deposit your tax refund. That's the smarter, faster, safer way at the zero hour."
For Missouri residents, visit the IRS website to find where to address the mail.
For individuals who have not filed their 2021 taxes yet, Steber recommends they go online or head to a local tax office. Steber said Jackson Hewitt will stay open Monday night until "calls for appointments stop."
When filling out taxes people will need the following supporting documents and information:
- Social security number
- Drivers license or ID
- Past federal and state tax returns
- W-2 forums from employers & Income documents such as 1099s and unemployment benefits
- IRS letters for earned income tax credit, child care credit, stimulus payment
- Health insurance marketplace statement
To view a full list of personal tax documents, visit Jackson Hewitt's website.
Extensions
One option is to file for a six-month automatic extension. Everyone has a right to file a tax extension, Steber said. This will extend the filing deadline until Oct. 17. Because this is only a tax-filing extension, their 2021 tax payments are still due by April 18.
Tax automatic extensions are in regard to the time when someone can file and complete the tax paperwork; it does not extend the time to pay taxes. This means people need to pay their taxes by Monday at midnight.
“The popular misunderstanding is I'll just file a six-month automatic extension, which is what the title of the form is, but it's an automatic extension of time to file not to pay," Steber said. "If you file an extension, it's important to remember that it's only an extension of time to send in your paperwork to the federal or to the state. It is not an extension of time to pay. The government wants their money. The IRS wants their money. They want their money by midnight tonight.”
Penalties
Failure to submit taxes before the deadline will result in late filing penalties.
“The penalties for missing the deadline can be pretty severe," Steber explained. "It's 25% of the unpaid tax and 25% for late filing. You can certainly stop that by filing your tax return, which there's still plenty of time to do that or in the worst case, file an extension."
Steber said if someone does not have the money to pay their taxes by the deadline, they should still file a tax return or an extension in order to limit the number of penalties they will be charged with. There is a penalty if a person fails to file anything.
“I would say in any case, if you don't have the money, and that's why you've kind of been putting it off until now, you still need to file a tax return and or an extension to stop one half of the penalties, the failure to file anything penalty,” Steber said. “So even if you don't plan to pay, you still need to file your tax return or an extension, otherwise you’ll have two sets of penalties."
Payment Program
If someone owes and they don't have the money to pay for it, Steber recommends a simple payment program through the IRS.
“The IRS has a pretty simple payment program, whether your balance due is large or small and you want to finance over a short period of time such as a year to three years or even longer over five," Steber said. "It's pretty easy to qualify for as long as you're in good standing with the IRS and haven't violated another payment program."
Changes in 2021
Steber said 2021 is one of the most complex tax years in decades because of the new changes.
“There's a new child tax credit of up to $3,600, fully refundable," Steber said. "There's a new dependent care credit if you had your kids in daycare, summer camp in 2021, up to $8,000, again, changed to be fully refundable, meaning you don't have to have income work tax to get that benefit. There's a new earned income credit for single taxpayers of up to $1,500."
Steber said taxes can get complicated for people who are self employed and trading cryptocurrency
The IRS has already issued over 80 million tax refunds. Steber said this year people are getting more money back in their pockets.
“We've seen data from the IRS that all season refunds are up both in amount and in the people getting them, ” Steber said. “Refunds are up, three out of four people are getting them.”
Last Minute Tips
"Don’t worry, don’t rush," Steber said.
If someone leaves off a benefit, credit or anything that could be a refund, the IRS does not automatically fix that. Steber suggests that people get help and take their time when filing taxes.
“If you leave it off, it stays off," Steber said. "So don't panic, don't rush, go find a pro and get every dollar you're deserving. There's still plenty of time. Most good tax prep companies, certainly at Jackson Hewitt, have extra staff extra hours, and you should be able to get your tax return done today."