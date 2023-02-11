JEFFERSON CITY- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, grocery stores in mid-Missouri had swarms of people looking to pick up last minute items for their Super Bowl plans.
Foot traffic ramped up at Schulte's Fresh Foods in Jefferson City. Employees like Richard Erhardt said that they have been busier than ever this weekend.
"We have large numbers today, because of Super Bowl Sunday, and I got here about 10 a.m. and both lines were running through," Erhardt said.
Erhardt said that he has seen an abundance of meat leave the shelves along with snack food and alcohol and has talked to many customers planning to grill for the big day.
Erhardt's co-worker, Lee Penberthy, treats Super Bowl weekends no different than any other holiday or important event.
"Like Thanksgiving and Christmas, you have people come in and need to buy huge amounts of food, party supplies and such. It's stressful, but also not so surprising," Penberthy said.
Despite all the heavy business in the store, Erhardt said he still had the chance to talk to many customers and Chiefs fans alike about not only their plans for the big day, but also their hopes for the outcome.
Customer Jacob Stewart and his family believe that the Chiefs have nothing to worry about since they already came through their biggest roadblock.
"Our defense against the Bengals were on point. Our rushing was also very good and we were able to pull through with a lot of defensive sacks," Stewart said.
Employees expect the Super Bowl last minute shopping rush to extend all the way up to the wire on Sunday evening, but they will be ready to get it done.