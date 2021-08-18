COLUMBIA - Out of the 343 largest counties in the nation, Boone County ranks high in the topic of economy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, Boone County ranks No. 17 in maintaining employment workforce and No. 11 in average wage growth.

The report indicates in the first quarter of 2021 (January, February and March), Boone County employed around 93,900 people, which is a 6% decrease from the previous year.

Even after the 6% decrease, Boone County's ability to maintain a workforce ranked 17 out of the 343 largest counties nationwide.

During the same period, the bureau measured the average weekly wages. For Boone County, the average weekly wage is $1,005. That number is a 10.4% increase from the year before. With these numbers, Boone County ranked No. 11 for its wage growth.

That growth attracted a Columbia native to return to his hometown.

Rodney Dixon got a job at Equipment Share back in March and was attracted to the above average industry pay and the community.

"The culture here, you know, it's innovative, it's growing, you're learning. It's a dynamic workplace," Dixon said. "With the pay, and then just the potential for growth, and you know, unlimited opportunity at this point, because equipment share, we really are growing so much, that's what's really made this the place that I decided I wanted to work."

Dixon said he was not surprised by the numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report. He said he sees people coming to the area for work and especially at Equipment Share.

"One of the reasons it's constantly cited is, you know, the pay," Dixon said.

Matt McCormick, president of Columbia Chamber of Commerce, applauds the economic growth and diversification of businesses.

"We're not reliant upon just one thing," McCormick said. "We have a good diverse base of businesses."

McCormick said with the ability of having diversification in business, when one industry falls, the others are able to absorb it and keep the economy growing until the industry that fell can make a comeback.

Business growth is another reason McCormick gives for explaining the recent numbers.

"A lot of businesses that have opened or expanded are grown," McCormick said. "You start taking a look at places like Veterans United, Equipment Share and some other manufacturing companies that have moved in over the last couple of years, and bringing all that together continues to grow."

With a lot of business diversification and growth, unemployment is something McCormick said they are working on.

"That's the number one thing we hear from our business community, is the struggle of finding a workforce right now," McCormick said.

McCormick said they are working closely with the brand new vice president of the department of workforce development to find a way to use their unemployment numbers and number of jobs available to continue to grow.