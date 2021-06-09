COLUMBIA - Laura Cravens is appointed as the new executive director of Boone County Family Resources (BCFR).
She will replace Robyn Kaufman, who held the position for more than 8 years, and retired on June 4.
“In addition to her experience, Laura brings many strengths to this new role including her ability to cultivate teamwork and a positive workplace as well as her sincere dedication to BCFR and our mission,” Kaufman said. “She has had a wealth of experience throughout the agency during her tenure as well.”
Cravens is qualified for this role after being hired in April 2001 as a support coordinator. She has served as a supervisor in the Family & Community Living Support program and as the director of Supported Living. She has held her most recent position as associated director since December 2012.
“Boone County Family Resources is extremely excited and pleased to welcome Laura Cravens as our new executive director,” Board Chairman Bob Bailey said. “Laura has been a stalwart at the agency for nearly two decades. The board is completely confident in her ability to continue the great leadership the agency has enjoyed throughout its history.”
Craven feels well prepared to take over Kaufman's role. She worked closely with Kaufman until her retirement to prepare for her position.
“I am honored and privileged to serve in this new role as the agency, guided by an amazing board of directors, continues to provide quality services to persons with developmental disabilities in Boone County,” Cravens said. “Boone County Family Resources is a quality agency filled with hard-working, creative and dedicated employees who put the mission into action and make this a great place to work. I look forward to my new role with optimism and enthusiasm and am thankful for the many kinds words and well-wishes I have received.”
Cravens' previous position will be replaced by Joanie Chenault.
Boone County Family Resources assists residents in Boone County who have developmental disabilities by supporting residential living, life and work skills training, and service coordination.