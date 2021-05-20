JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources granted $50,000 to Laurie for an evaluation of the city's wastewater system.
The money comes through the Clean Water Engineering Report grant, which offers funding to small communities to cover the engineering costs associated with improvements in water systems.
According to a news release from the department, the facility’s improvement plan should be finished in October 2022.
The department also granted $40,000 to the city of Eminence for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.