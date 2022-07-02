MILLER COUNTY - A Laurie man was seriously injured in a crash in Miller County Friday night.
According to a crash report by the highway patrol, at 9:45 p.m. Timothy Farr, 53, was traveling east along Highway 42 at Barron Branch Road when he lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle and caused it to overturn.
Farr's motorcycle then struck the side of another vehicle, driven by 43-year-old Kevin Cole.
Farr sustained serious injuries and was life flighted to University Hospital.
Cole was not hurt.