COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia.
City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
Carrie McConnell, a worker in the finance department for the City of Columbia, said she thinks she knows the reason for the large turnout.
"I definitely think that Covid had something to do with it. I think that people are tired of sitting at home," McConnell said. "I think they are ready to spread their wings and get out on the town and we are all tired of sitting on the couch!"
She also said that this year was a bit different from past years.
"Since the public isn't allowed on all the floors anymore, this year we decided to bring them all down and set up tables. And I think it really had made a big impact on how the event went."
In expectation of the many events occurring over the Halloween weekend, Jefferson City Police Department gave some tips on how to stay safe for the weekend.
- Wear bright, reflective clothing to be more visible
- Use paint to avoid masks impairing vision
- Do not eat candy until it is inspected
- Motorists should drive slowly and watch for children
- Children should only cross streets at corners/crosswalks, not in between parked cars
While the Halloweenie event ends on Friday, the weekend is still looking to be crowded for the holiday.