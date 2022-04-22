COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office, along with multiple mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies, is organizing an event to help residents properly get rid of their unused or expired prescription drugs.
The two-day Prescription Drug Take Back events will be held at multiple locations around mid-Missouri on April 29 and April 30.
The event will coincide with the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency.
The sheriff's office says the events are a way to provide the community a way to properly dispose their expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications.
There will be two collection sites open Friday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive
- University of Missouri, MU Student Center, 901 Rollins Road
On Saturday, April 30, there will be five collection sites open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- • Ashland Police Department, 101 W. Broadway
- • Centralia Police Department, 114 S. Rollins
- • Hallsville Police Department, 202 Highway 124 East
- • Hickman High School, 1104 N. Providence Road (north entrance)
- • Rock Bridge High School, 4303 S. Providence Road (north entrance)
All medications that are handed over from the two-day event will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.
The events are held in partnership with the Youth Community Coalition, law enforcement agencies in Ashland, Columbia, Centralia and Hallsville, the University of Missouri and the VA Hospital.