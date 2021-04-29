FULTON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Fulton Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a missing Fulton woman.
According to a news release, 25-year-old Tori Taylor was last seen April 20 in Montgomery County. Officials said she borrowed a car from a friend in Fulton on April 21 and said she would return it the next day, but has not.
Taylor hasn't been in contact with friends or family for several days, the release said, and she has not been responding to messages. She also has not been active on social medial.
Officials ask anyone with information about Taylor or her whereabouts to contact the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.