MILLER COUNTY - Authorities in the Miller County area are searching for a man who is an "extreme danger to the public," according to a probable cause statement.
According to the statement, on April 24, Lake Ozark resident Ryan Pierce was charged with a felony offense after allegedly intruding into a man's home and biting his ear off.
Pierce's wife and children were at the home of the victim, who deputies say had to be immediately transferred to Lake Regional for care. The victim was then transported to a Columbia hospital for reconstruction of his ear.
Pierce was not authorized to be at the home due to an emergency ex-parte. His wife told authorities she is "afraid of what is next" for herself and her children. The wife also gave law enforcement an action intention form, wishing to prosecute against Pierce for the forced entry and violation of an order of protection.
Authorities fear that Pierce will harm his family or neighbors if not found.
A warrant has been issued for first-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree burglary. His bond has been set at $150,000.
If you know the whereabouts of Pierce, please contact your local law enforcement, or the Lake Ozark Police Department at 573-365-5371.