JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers discussed raising pay for state employees for over four hours on Monday. If passed, this supplemental budget would increase pay for state employees in order to stop an ongoing drain of workers that has impacted operations within the state.
Gov. Mike Parson recommended an 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities.
Gov. Parson said that these pay hikes would strengthen workforce recruitment and retention.
Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug spoke for hours on Monday to budget committee representatives and answered many questions the reps had about different parts of the pay package.
"This would be funding to finish out this current fiscal year we're in, which is through June 20," Haug said.
Haug said the purpose of this payment plan is important to maintain state workers.
"We want to keep competitive wages and the purchasing power for our state employees up with inflation," Haug said. "We think it's very important to do that so we're asking the general assembly to pass this supplemental budget so we can do that."
According to Haug, this would impact all state government employees including those employed by the Department of Corrections, Department of Education, Department of Agriculture, and more.
"We're asking the general assembly to pass this bill before March 1 so we can get those pay increases in effect on March 1," Haug said.
Haug said although many representatives had questions on Monday about this payment plan, many were for it.
"It seems there's an agreement that we need to do pay increases for state employees based on staying competitive with wages in the private sector and staying up with inflation," Haug said.
Haug also said although this plan is still in the beginning stages, he hopes to see it passed before that deadline of March 1.