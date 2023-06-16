KANSAS CITY − An Ashland family sued the Southern Boone School District Friday, claiming the district failed to report and address bullying of their 10-year-old child.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court, names 11 people as defendants, including interim superintendent Tim Roth and multiple middle school staff, in addition to the district and its board of education.

Plaintiffs Tawnya and Michael Samuel claim their child, who has a disability, has suffered severe physical and emotional trauma at school. The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages.

"The defendants have displayed a historical pattern of willful disregard to the effects of student bullying," a news release from the Samuel's attorney said.

The suit says the defendants failed to report and take action against the "severe harassment" suffered directly by the child, which turned his environment into one that was "abusive, hostile and not safe for his well-being."

It also claims the defendants violated federal law by their "blatant discrimination" of the child.

Southern Boone spokesperson Matt Sharp said the district is aware of the pending litigation and provided links to KOMU 8 of its policies on bullying, student discipline and discrimination. The district's full statement can be found below.

"At Southern Boone County R-I School District, the safety and well-being of our students is our utmost priority. The school district takes allegations of bullying very seriously and works proactively to educate students and staff on identifying signs of bullying or student distress. The Southern Boone School District has been made aware of the pending civil action filed against the district.

"As professional educators, we strive to always put students’ safety and well-being first, and the district is committed to maintaining a safe learning and working environment free from bullying or intimidation. Within our district, we take allegations of bullying seriously, and complete an investigation as appropriate, into such reports, in accordance with board policies and state law.

"Due to student privacy laws and pending legal action, the school district is not able to provide any additional information at this time.

