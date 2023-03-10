COLUMBIA − A lawsuit filed against a former Columbia Public Schools employee accusing him of leaving a student injured and concussed has moved to the federal level.
The petition, filed in April 2022, accuses Kevin Keith of causing injuries to a then-14-year-old student at Rock Bridge High School in September 2021. Keith was employed by CPS as an assistant safety and security coordinator from November 2013 to October 2021.
The lawsuit also names CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood as a defendant, as well as John Doe, identified as the superintendent's "designee for ensuring that all CPS personnel are informed about and trained on policies and procedures involving the use of physical restraint on students."
According to the lawsuit, Keith confronted the student after hearing "students yelling," then grabbed him and pushed him into a wall. Keith then allegedly "slammed" the student to the ground, causing a chipped tooth and rug burns on his face. The lawsuit claims Keith held the student against the floor "for a time," then pushed him into a second room and "slammed him to the ground a second time."
The student later reported feeling dizzy, with a sensitivity to light and blurred vision, and was diagnosed with a concussion. The lawsuit said he went through several months of occupational and physical therapy, in addition to counseling.
After the incident, a Rock Bridge administrator called the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) child abuse hotline in accordance with district policy, according to court filings.
The lawsuit said the DSS investigated the incident, but that Keith didn't talk to the investigators "on the advice of his attorney."
In October, according to the lawsuit, DSS told the student's mother it found enough evidence to conclude Keith was responsible for "physical abuse." Later, in March, DSS reportedly told the family its finding had been reversed, but didn't give an explanation.
The lawsuit claims Yearwood and Doe "have done nothing to ensure...CPS employees receive adequate training on the physical restraint of students following [Keith's] assault." It further claims the decision to have "armed police patrol [at] CPS high schools virtually ensures more RBHS students...will be treated like criminal suspects."
According to the Facebook post for the Columbia Police Department, Keith retired from the department in November 2013.
In addition to compensatory damages, the lawsuit seeks an injunction barring CPS personnel from using physical restraint outside the parameters of the district's policies for seclusion, isolation and restraint. It also seeks to require Yearwood and Doe to provide annual training to CPS personnel, including CPD officers working in the schools, about the use of physical restraint.