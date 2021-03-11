COLUMBIA - A whistle blower lawsuit filed in the 13th Circuit Court accuses Columbia Public Schools' gifted education criteria of discriminating based on "race, color and national origin."
The plaintiff in the case is Dr. Beth Winton, a gifted education faculty member. According to her page on the CPS website, Winton has worked for the district for more than two decades.
The lawsuit claims that in the district's gifted education program, white and Asian students are overrepresented, while Black and Hispanic students are underrepresented. Winton said she tried to bring this to the attention of district leaders, but was rejected.
Winton further claims she was rejected as an applicant for the district's Principal of Elementary Gifted Services, despite being "the most qualified candidate." The person who was chosen, the lawsuit says, was not certified in gifted education despite a state requirement that they be so.
Winton claims the reason she was not hired as principal was "because she repeatedly opposed and protested the unlawful and wrongful conduct by CPS."
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and attorneys' fees.