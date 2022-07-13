CAMDEN COUNTY − The Camden County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a man reporting missing from Lake Ozark.
Brian Byrd, a local lawyer, was last seen Sunday leaving his residence on Sweetwater Drive, driving a black Lexus with a Missouri license plate EB0Z4G.
He was wearing a light blue Cardinals shirt, blue jeans and closed-toe black sandals, according to the sheriff's office.
Byrd is described a 6'2'' and 185 pounds, with graying hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff's office started its search efforts on Tuesday and found a stolen vehicle submerged at the bottom of a boat ramp at All About Boats, on Passover Road. The department confirmed the car is not connected to Byrd's disappearance.
The sheriff's office is requesting that anyone with information call them at 573-346-2243.