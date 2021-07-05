LAKE OZARK − Lazy Gators took extra precautions for the Fourth of July weekend following a fatal shooting that occurred over Memorial Day.
The waterfront lounge is a part of its neighboring restaurant, Shady Gators and is located on the Lake of the Ozark's seven mile marker and frequently hosts large crowds throughout the summer.
Jeremy Gorham, one of the co-owners of Shady Gators, said after 22 years in business, he never dreamed of something like that happening.
"I froze, I was just like I still can't believe it, that we're even talking about it. I thought that it was a bad dream that night and I just kept trying to wake myself up and be like alright, you're just dreaming, you're just dreaming," Gorham said.
So, the owners decided to implement more precautions and hired extra security before last weekend's festivities.
"Yeah we are shelling out a lot of money every weekend to make sure everyone is safe here and to show everybody that we are absolutely trying our very hardest," Gorham explained.
Dawn Powell and her husband were in the process of purchasing a home that is right down the street from Shady Gators when the shooting happened.
After talking with management at Shady Gators, the incident didn't stop them from going through with their contract.
"We just wanted to know what measures they were taking, and they met all of our checklist, all of our criteria of what made us feel comfortable to purchase this duplex," Powell said.
Powell said she doesn't have to leave her home to see what goes on down the street.
"There is always security out here. I feel so safe walking up and down the hill, going to the establishment," Powell said.
She can count on getting checked nearly every time she chooses to go to the restaurant and lounge.
"The Camden County Police are here, they have metal detectors that you walk through before you go into the establishment, they have drug dogs that make sure and that check everybody's purse," Powell said.
Safety is not a concern for Powell.
"I feel so safe up here, I feel safer here than I do anywhere else because there's so much security," Powell said.
Gorham said new and returning customers can expect to be greeted with security before they head into the Gators property.
"They're gonna see a ton of police officers down here, they're gonna see a drug dog. They are going to see three security companies, and they're gonna see our security guys," Gorham said.
With the new measurements in place, Gorham is somewhat at ease.
"I feel better going into this weekend [Fourth of July weekend] than I ever have on a holiday weekend. I feel really really good for all of our customers and staff and I'm excited," Gorham said.
"We're just trying to make a statement. We're trying to let everybody know that we are trying very hard to make everyone happy and trying very hard to keep everyone safe," Gorham said.
The owner is begging for customers to trust them.
"We want you to give us a second chance, please," Gorham said.
Those who have continued to trust and show loyalty to the establishment aren't going unnoticed.
"And we're very very grateful and very appreciative for you coming to Shady Gators and Lazy Gators and we just want everybody to know that we do appreciate the people that are still coming very much," he said.
Lazy Gators or Shady Gators did not have any reported issues over the weekend, as of Monday afternoon.