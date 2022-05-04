COLUMBIA − Leadercast returned to Columbia Wednesday, welcoming over 100 guests and providing 200 scholarship tickets to local students.
Leadercast is a national organization that holds leadership events throughout the year and then allows for streaming capabilities for cities. The event is part of Leadercast's "The One Thing" program and returned to Columbia for the first time in two years.
Throughout the event, the Leadercast stream took breaks so local leaders could speak. Speakers included Matt Gordon from Veteran's United, Columbia's new mayor Barbara Buffaloe, and Adonica Coleman, the founder of A2D Events.
Leadercast provided 20 scholarship tickets to 10 local schools to allow for colleges and high school students to attend the event. One Stephens College student who received a scholarship ticket explained that there was an emphasis on local leadership.
"I think often times we forget about leading in our community," Carley Dudley said.
She also was pleased to see many local leaders in attendance.
"I think our peers leading individually is really important, and so being surrounded by people who are like-minded is really beneficial too," Dudley said.
Brett Triebsch, a sophomore at Moberly Area Community College and a scholarship ticket recipient, echoed similar thoughts.
"As a future leader myself, I think it is great to be involved with all the other leaders in Columbia," Triebsch said.
He also explained that he was moved by Gordon's speech on leadership.
"He talked about how today's an opportunity for someone to tell you 'You are a leader,' and to give you more confidence... and I think that happened to me," Triebsch said.
Buffaloe touched on being an authentic leader.
"To be a leader you have to be your authentic self... because then you know at the end of the day, the decisions you have made, you know that you made them as your authentic self and people can trust in that," Buffaloe said.
Buffaloe said she was excited to talk to students and appreciated Leadercast for inviting so many to come.
"Getting the opportunity to talk to students, I think it is fantastic that they opened up so many tickets for local students to come and attend," Buffaloe said.
"Anytime you get to talk to students, you know, you hope they get to see this path that they could be on, for kind of like being the leader within their community," Buffaloe said.
She also explained that an event like this can be inspirational for the students. She said her younger self would have benefited from a similar event.
"You know I was a University of Missouri student... I never thought I would be the mayor of the town that I fell in love with," Buffaloe said.
The 2022 Leadercast was held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Woodcrest Auditorium. Former Southern Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry organized the event. The first time Leadercast was ever held in Columbia was in 2012.