COLUMBIA − Two top leaders with the Boone County 911/Joint Communications Center have resigned, and an interim director in place for the time being, the county confirmed Tuesday.
Chad Martin and Joe Piper resigned as director and deputy director, respectively, according to Boone County Counselor CJ Dykhouse. Martin and Piper each submitted letters of resignation on June 20.
Major Gary German with the Boone County Sheriff's Office will serve as interim director until a permanent hire can be made.
Dykhouse said German will get help in his role from Mission Critical Partners, a public safety consulting and support organization.
No details have been released about when the search for replacement personnel will begin.