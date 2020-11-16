Learning pods resume as CPS moves back online

COLUMBIA - Monday is the first day back to online learning for some Columbia Public Schools elementary students, after the CPS school board voted to not bring students back until January at the earliest.
While students are not allowed in the classroom, independent businesses took it upon themselves to create learning pods, where students are able to finish their online learning throughout the day.
Authority Gymnastics reopened their learning pods Monday and can allow up to 20 students. While trying to make the transition easier on families, there is still a learning curve that the staff is adjusting to.
“So I think it was a learning curve for everyone,” Shari Mann, owner of Authority Gymnastics, said. “When we first started in September, I think the teachers were learning, we were learning, the kids were learning, and the parents as well.”
Staff aren’t the only ones adjusting to the new learning pods. Students, too, are slowly adjusting to the new environments these learning pods bring.
“I think it's a lot better because we get a lot more work done, because we have assignments to do,” fourth grader Ethan said.
Unlike regular class times, students interact with peers of all ages, and each has their own individual learning schedule.
Ethan said he’s made new friends but misses the socialization of being in the classroom.
“I want to go back,” Ethan said. “I can see all my friends there."
Although students and faculty may not return until the new year, Mann said they are making the most of these learning pods.