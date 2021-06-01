FULTON - The Legend's Rec-Plex in Fulton will hold its grand opening at noon on Wednesday. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and speeches from both the Mayor and the Parks and Recreation director.
Funding for the facility began in 2016 when the City Council approved a City of Fulton Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax. 50% of the tax went to the Parks and Recreation Department and the other 50% went to stormwater improvements. Fulton Public Information Officer Darin Wernig said it is great to see the place open.
"It was definitely a long time coming," Wernig said. "But I think it's safe to say the parks and recreation staff, the City Council, everybody involved with the city is extremely excited and happy."
The facility had its soft open on May 17 without requiring a membership. Wernig said the turnout was good.
"It was open free to the public, so anybody could come in, and it seemed like we had a pretty good turnout, which of course, it helps when it's free." Wernig said. "But it seems like a lot of people have enjoyed it."
The ceremony will include many different events. Wernig said it will give the public a chance to experience the facility.
"If people have time and they're in the Fulton area, or looking for something to do, you know, bring your family out, check out some of the games, you know, you can play horse seat on the basketball court, you can try out some spinning classes in some of our activity rooms," Wernig said. "You can sign up for memberships, if you're looking to rent a room, you can do that as well."
The event will begin at noon and last till the facility closes at 9:30 p.m.