COLUMBIA − With the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision, the LGBTQ community was met with a loss in protections.
In a 6-3 decision, the court decided a Christian creative web designer was protected under the First Amendment to not provide her services of creating wedding websites to same-sex couples.
Robert Fischer, the director of communications for LGBTQ advocacy group PROMO Missouri, said this decision couldn't have come at a worse time.
"The Supreme Court issued a decision on the final day of Pride month. A time when it's supposed to be a period of celebration for the community," Fischer said.
In the case, a Colorado business owner sought to publish a statement saying she wouldn't create wedding websites for LGBTQ customers for religious reasons, but said she couldn't due to a Colorado public accommodations law, CNN reported. The ruling means other similar creative businesses could also be protected from punishments from states that protect LGBTQ rights under civil rights or public accommodations laws.
Fischer said PROMO Missouri is disappointed with the blow to LGBTQ rights, but what he and the community are concerned about is the precedent this decision sets for the future.
"It was a pretty narrow decision, so it doesn't necessarily open the doors for full-blown discrimination, but it certainty puts a step in that direction, which is terrifying for many people," Fischer said.
Fischer said he knows this doesn't apply to all businesses, but it will still prompt conversations about more businesses using religious freedom as a reason to discriminate and deny services.
Fischer urged businesses in Missouri to keep the mindset of serving everyone despite the decision.
"Regardless of the rule, understand that when you are open to the public that this means you are open to all," Fischer said. "We encourage businesses to not use their own personal religious beliefs as a way to discriminate."
Missouri is one of 21 states that don't have laws explicitly protecting LGBTQ rights in public accommodations, such as restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues.
Fischer encourages people who want to get involved with LGBTQ rights to get involved locally by supporting the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories in public accommodations.