JEFFERSON CITY - PROMO, a nonprofit LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy group, partnered with numerous organizations Wednesday to host a rally at the state Capitol, calling for transgender rights.
The rally comes after the Senate passed Senate bills 49 and 39 last week. The bills directly affect transgender youth in Missouri.
Organizations from St. Louis and Kansas City took buses to the Capitol to show their support for transgender youth.
Happening today at the Missouri State Capitol, PROMO and numerous organizations are here in a protest for trans rights. The protest is set to begin at 2pm on the front steps of the Capitol building here in Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ZoDFVlZrvO— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) March 29, 2023
Some representatives, including House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, spoke at the rally and wore colors represented on the transgender and LGBTQ+ flags. They assured supporters that they are fighting everyday and that these events help make their communities heard.
"The past few months and weeks have been the most trying in my time in Jefferson City," Quade said.
Quade assured the crowd and supporters that they are doing everything they can to prepare for the fight ahead.
"It's not over, I promise you if we could chain ourselves to these doors to stop it we would. We are going to do our best over the next six weeks to stop it in every way we can," Quade said.
Another representative, Ashley Bland Manlove, also spoke to the crowd about the need for action.
"Don't get mad, get organized, and we have seen that, and you guys have shown up in love to support the children," Manlove said.
He would continue on to say that the fight is not over.
"Sometimes we might lose the battle, but what matters is your endurance, what matters is your courage, to finally show up better than 12% on election day," Manlove said.
SB 49, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) bans gender-affirming therapies and surgeries for minors. SB 39, sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) makes it a requirement for transgender athletes to play on the sports team that matches the sex on their birth certificate.
Under SB 49, hormone treatment and puberty blockers cannot be prescribed to minors. If any parts of the bill are violated, a health care provider's license could be revoked.
SB 49 was amended with SBs 236 and 164. Individuals already using hormone treatment or puberty blockers can continue until the law goes into effect in August.
Both of the bills still need to be voted on in the House.
The sponsors of the bills, Mike Moon and Holly Thomas Rehder, did not respond to KOMU 8's request for comment.