COLUMBIA- Columbia pools are at risk of closing for the majority of the summer due to the lack of lifeguards.
With summer approaching and people wanting to get out of the house safely, swimming is something most are looking forward to.
Most aquatic centers such as the Albert Oakland and Douglass Family Aquatic Center have been closed down due to COVID-19 but are looking forward to a reopening.
Director of Columbia Parks and Recreation Mike Griggs has noticed a decrease in lifeguards and that could be the reason why pools are in jeopardy of being open for a limited time. He’s started actively recruiting.
“If you’re a parent with a 15 to 17-year-old and you want to put them to work, send them to us and we’ll make them a lifeguard,” Griggs said.
Lifeguards and summer staff in general drastically decreased since a year ago. A department that usually has around 600 staff members during the summer, now has 82 and will be lucky to get to 200, according to Griggs.
Classes for lifeguards are being taught at the Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) by Janel Swethous in an effort to make sure they are prepared.
Classes are a week long and anyone15 years old and older are eligible to apply for the job. The cost is $135 and will be reimbursed by the department to employees that end up working throughout the summer.
“We hate having facilities closed, that’s a nightmare for us and we want to open every pool we have, but we can’t open them without staff,” Griggs said. “The safety of our community is the number one priority for us.”
If staffing allows it, the Albert Oakland Family Aquatic Center is expected to open on June 9, with Douglass following close behind for a July 1 opening date.
Call 573-874-7460 or visit the Columbia Parks and Rec website to find out more about the lifeguarding opportunities.