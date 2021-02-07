COLUMBIA - For 22 years, Kevin O'Bannon and Wes Wise have not missed a single home playoff game. Due to COVID-19, they had to break this tradition and hold off from attending playoff games this season.
"It's a little disappointing that we're not there, but in other ways it'll be nice to experience it with our wives and my son and just be able to watch it on TV and all the coverage," said Kevin O'Bannon.
O'Bannon and Wise were both born at Boone Hospital and grew up going to school in Hallsville together. It was not until college that O'Bannon said he became a Chiefs fan.
"One of my friends [in college] was from Kansas City and we actually went to a game, it was the Derrick Thomas seven sack game," said O'Bannon. "That's when the true fandom started for me."
For these two mega fans, going to Miami last year to see the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers was a moment they will never forget.
"It was surreal that we were able to do that and then the pandemic hit and I'm so glad we did it last year," Wise said.
Both of them said their experience in Miami a year ago was once in a lifetime experience. They decided to bring their families together for a small gathering this year in stead, especially with the high ticket prices due to COVID-19.
They also said they kept up on a new tradition they started at last year's Super Bowl.
"We got up, went to Starbucks and got a cup of oatmeal and a coffee. So, we had to make sure we did that this year," said Wise.
Memorabilia fills each of their houses to show off their true fandom for Chiefs Kingdom. A signed Derrick Thomas jersey hangs on O'Bannon's wall that was a gift from Wise for his 30th birthday. Another prize possession in the house is a signed Tamba Hali ball that is inside a glass casing.
These two fans said after COVID-19 calms down they will be back at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on for their favorite team.