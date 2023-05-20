BOONE COUNTY - On Saturday, May 20, the Light Up Missouri Balloon and Drone Light Show event makes its way to mid-Missouri.
Presented by University Subaru, the event will go from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Suggested donations of canned goods will be the "cost" of admission and parking at this event, and will benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.
The event is located 7070 Baldridge Ave. in Columbia at the Cartwright Business Center, next to the Columbia Airport.
There will be a children's area with pony rides, an inflatable obstacle course and a place where children will be able to pet goats and bunnies.
The balloon glow will start at 8:30 p.m. and the drone show begins at 9 p.m.
VIP parking for this event is currently sold out, however, you can still purchase tickets for children's attractions on the event's website.