ASHLAND – It's rather hard to experience the joy of a hot-air balloon when you're on the ground.
The Light Up Missouri Balloon Glow might just give you that chance. The event is coming to mid-Missouri later this month, following success during the pandemic last fall.
"We came up last October with a way to put on an event when events were essentially stopped," event director Vicki Fogue said. "It was a really a great way to get people out in the community safely."
The events in Columbia and Hallsville had great turnout. Brian Taylor, a balloonist of over 25 years, provided this footage of last year's event and the traffic it drew.
"We saw a couple of occasions that these drive-thru glows where there were busloads," Fogue said. "It really brought something to them that they wouldn't normally be able to take advantage of."
Fogue also hopes to continue to grow the event.
"We used to do like a three day event," she said. "We would love to grow it into a three day event again. Like I said, we're just working with the restrictions."
The event is set for Friday, May 21 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. and is free for the public. It will take place at Cartwright Business and Technology Center located at 7070 Baldridge Avenue, Columbia, MO 65201.
Tethered rides and VIP parking are available for purchase but in limited quantity.