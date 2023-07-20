COLE COUNTY − Prosecutors charged a Jefferson City woman Tuesday with four sex crimes involving a minor.
Jennifer Cecil, 41, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, sexual contact with a student, second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.
Court documents say a family came forward Monday with information that their juvenile son had been involved in a sexual relationship with Cecil.
Cecil reportedly initiated the relationship while she was a volunteer at a school in Cole County.
Court documents did not specify the school, but the Lighthouse Preparatory Academy, a Christian-based university model school located in Jefferson City, issued a statement to KOMU 8 News Thursday about the allegations.
"The school was notified of misconduct allegations concerning a parent volunteer. Due to the nature of the allegations, school officials and proper outside authorities were notified, and Lighthouse immediately launched an internal investigation. We will cooperate fully with any forthcoming investigation as school policies and procedures are being reviewed. Due to the continued investigation, Lighthouse officials will not be providing further comment at this time," the statement said.
The alleged events took place "two to three times a week, on a weekly basis," between December 2022 and July 2023 at Cecil's home, according to court documents.
The victim told investigators that he and Cecil used Instagram to communicate and send sexually explicit photos. The victim said they would use the app's "vanish mode," where messages disappear after viewing.
Court documents say the victim's family confronted Cecil about the relationship, and that she reportedly confessed that the allegations were true.
The academy further said it was "praying for the families involved in this situation."
Cecil is being held at the Cole County Jail without bond, according to online court records. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.