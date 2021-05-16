HARTSBURG - Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Hartsburg on Lost Cabin Road Sunday night.
Firefighters got to the house just after 5 p.m. and say lightning caused the fire.
No one was hurt, but the fire caused significant property damage to the house.
"When crews arrived, there was fire through the roof towards the front of the building. Fire quickly spread throughout the rest of the house. Southern Boone County Fire crews did go for an offensive strategy and go inside and start fighting the fire," Capt. Jason Thomas from the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District said.
Boone County Fire and M-U Health Care's ambulance service also responded to the scene.
KOMU 8 News will continue to provide updates on this story.