JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University has announced they will hold in-person commencement this year.
The university will separate graduation into three separate days to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The commencement ceremonies will be held on the weekend of May 14 through 16.
Those graduating from the schools of education and nursing will be on May 14. College of Arts and Sciences- Science, Technology and Math and Humanities and Communication, School of Business and College of Agriculture will have their graduation on May 15. College of Arts and Sciences-Social and Behavioral Sciences will be on May 16.
Lincoln University will administer tickets for the event and those who can not make it in person will be able to livestream the event.