JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University was named one of 10 recipients of Home Depot's 2023 Innovation Lounge Grant at the Retool Your School award celebration.
LU will receive $75,000 to transform a space on campus into a lounge for innovators, entrepreneurs and creators, according to a news release. The former print shop in Schweich Hall will be transformed into the new lounge where students will be mentored on developing their own businesses. It can also be used to host personal development events.
The space will have public and private collaboration and study spots. It will also offer workshops through the LU Small Business Development Center, which helps students learn about business planning, finance, management and marketing.
Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of The Home Depot, stated that the company's commitment to HBCUs goes beyond financial support.
"We recognize that HBCUs are fundamental to academic success and professional development in both the communities they serve and our nation as a whole," Battin said in the release. "We're committed to preserving that incredible history and seeing that it continues to grow."