JEFFERSON CITY — Students at Lincoln University have a new way of getting around town.
School administrators started the university's own shuttle service to help students after Jefferson City combined bus routes due to a driver shortage. Officials also recently raised rates for those using the JEFFTRAN bus system.
This change prompted LU administrators to serve their student population with their own shuttle.
Drivers will pick up students in front of Scruggs University Center and bring them to shopping areas.
The parking lot at Walmart and Target on Stadium Boulevard will be the drop-off point for students taking the free shuttle.
One student told KOMU 8 News that this could help out those on campus without their own transportation.
"They usually just take students that don't got transportation to places they need to go," Bart Robinson said. "So if they need to pick up groceries or stuff like that. Basically, it would just help a lot of students."
Administrators added to the sentiment that this service makes the university more accessible for everyone.
"Having that JEFFTran and other public transportation that we have here in the community is fantastic," Misty Nunn, executive director of university and alumni relations, said. "But sometimes we need those other hours that are available, and so we're just excited and we know that our students are excited."
Shuttles will run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 5 to 8 p.m. It is free for all students.