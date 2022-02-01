JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University will close all of its campus locations Wednesday and Thursday for inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

In-person classes are canceled, but regularly scheduled online classes will continue.

The university said in a press release that it cannot close campus entirely due to essential services it provides students. The campus cafeteria will be open for brunch and dinner.

Lincoln asked its students to move their vehicles to designated lots by 5 p.m. Tuesday, to allow crews to remove snow and ice.

The available parking lots are shown below in green.

Lincoln University parking lot closure map

The lots in red are closed February 2-3.

